Vancouver, British Columbia--(Newsfile Corp. - January 18, 2019) - Transcanna Holdings Inc. (CSE: TCAN) ("TransCanna" or the "Company") is pleased to announce that TCM Distribution, Inc. ("TCMD"), the non-profit entity managed by the Company has received from the state of California its temporary distributor license. On December 31st TCMD submitted its permanent distribution license application to the state of California.

On November 23rd, 2018 TCM Distribution, Inc. had received a formal approval from the City of Adelanto regarding the transfer of TCMD's city issued medical marijuana transportation & distribution permit, as originally issued on December 5th, 2017, to an existing facility. The permitted facility, which is less than one thousand square feet, is located on a parcel of land in which the landlord is scheduled to build two, twenty thousand square foot cannabis related facilities, and has offered to lease one of the facilities to TCMD. TCMD is currently in negotiations with the landlord to lease one of the twenty thousand square foot facilities which when completed will have all the required power and electricity necessary to operate its distribution operations, which the previously leased property did not. As a result, TCMD is no longer seeking to build its own facility in Adelanto.

"The transfer of the Adelanto permit to an existing facility with the possibility of leasing a twenty thousand square foot facility allows us to expedite the process of getting an operational footprint in Southern California," states Jim Pakulis, CEO of TransCanna and owner of TCMD. "We look forward to completing our negotiations with the existing landlord and reaching a favorable outcome."

About Transcanna Holdings Inc.

TransCanna Holdings Inc. is a Canadian based company providing branding, transportation and distribution services, through its wholly-owned California subsidiaries, to a range of industries including the cannabis marketplace.

