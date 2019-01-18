The John Weiss & Son Team Meet at New Harlow HQ for the First Time

HARLOW, England, January 18, 2019 /PRNewswire/ --

John Weiss & Son, the leading manufacturer and distributor of gold-standard ophthalmic micro-surgical instruments and procedures, gathered the entire team together for the first time yesterday at their new headquarters in Harlow, Essex.

(Photo: https://mma.prnewswire.com/media/810426/John_Weiss_Team.jpg )



It is the first time that the John Weiss team have all been together since the move from Milton Keynes at the beginning of January. The team, including, Dean Johnson (Managing Director), Grahame Wood (National Sales Manager), Rob Morgan (Export Manager), Dave Margetts (Customer Service Manager), Steve Derham (Product Manager) and Sarah Pike (Customer Services Co-ordinator) were joined by Regional Sales Managers, Philip Martin, Juanita Robinson and Kimberly Undrill. The 2-day meeting gave staff the opportunity to discuss future strategies, as well as undertake various training sessions.

The team were also joined for their 2019 kick-off meeting by Mr René Ott, CEO of Haag-Streit Holding AG.

Dean Johnson, John Weiss & Son Managing Director, said, "It was great to have the whole John Weiss team under one roof and the meeting was extremely successful. It is a particularly exciting time for the organisation."

Dean continued, "I am a big believer in providing employees with continuous product training to enable them to be successful, so this was a fantastic opportunity for staff to network and share in-depth knowledge about the John Weiss & Son product portfolio."



For more information about the John Weiss team, or any of the products, please call John Weiss & Son on (01279) 414969 or email sales@johnweiss.com