BIS Research Launches Insight Monk - World's Only Expert Platform for Healthcare Technologies

BIS Research, the global authority in providing market intelligence for emerging technologies, is all set to launch InsightMonk, the world's only platform for finding specialized and vetted experts at the leading edge of rapidly changing healthcare technologies. The platform will be launched at the Precision Medicine World Conference, 20-23 January 2019, at Santa Clara Convention Centre, Silicon Valley.

Today, there are many unknowns and grey areas for anyone trying to build a product, start a business or trying to navigate through a regulatory landscape on emerging healthcare technologies. It is becoming increasingly difficult for enterprises to keep pace with rapidly evolving technology. In such a situation, crowdsourcing innovative thinking and problem-solving to the world's smartest individuals in a timely, cost-effective, and secure ecosystem is the most effective strategy for big companies, and start-ups alike.

Insight Monk helps business and individual accelerate technology discovery, business evaluation, and innovation planning. At the same time, it gives the expert a valuable opportunity to contribute in path-breaking projects, impact the future of society, grow their market equity, and gain extra rewards for their expertise.

According to Faisal Ahmad, Co-founder and CEO, BIS Research, "While working with business leaders in our healthcare client companies, we realized the stark difference in how they operate with conventional business divisions, and with emerging technologies. Specialized and deep expertise is extremely valued for strategy as well as operational decision making."

Yash Agrawal, AVP - Growth, BIS Research, said, "The past 2 decades have seen the introduction of many more pathbreaking technologies and ideas in comparison to the entire last century. This phenomenon will accelerate further. Insight Monk will help the innovators', be it individuals or companies, to reduce the friction in realizing the potential of their ideas."

Post PMWC, in April 2019, Insight Monk will be releasing its first edition - "Top 25 Voices in Precision Medicine", an elite compendium of thought leaders that will cover their ideas and insights on Precision Medicine.

