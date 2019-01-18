Sohm, Inc.: SOHM, Inc. Announce Share Holder Update and Outlook for 2019

CHINO HILLS, CA / ACCESSWIRE / January 18, 2019 / SOHM, Inc. (OTC PINK: SHMN), a generic Pharmaceutical, Nutraceutical and Cosmeceutical company that manufactures and markets generic drugs covering numerous treatment categories, announced today some of developments with the company which it started during 2017 and 2018 regarding the outlook of the company for the year 2019 and beyond in their reentry into the US OTC retail, prescription, contract manufacturing and white label manufacturing and marketing space.

SOHM, Inc. has been working with partners since August 2017 to optimize SOHM's OTC, nutraceutical and prescription products of its customer and own product sell-through distribution partners in the huge retail and convenience store segments. As part of the process, the company has made several alliance agreements and contracts with suppliers as well as customers during 2018 and same were updated through its press releases.

Furthermore, SOHM's OTC generic as well as skin care products were introduced into the USA market between the year 2012 and 2015, however, due to the heart attack and health leave of its then CEO, the appropriate project launch was not carried out and was not followed up by the company the way it was planned for several years. Now the company has been working and reviving its old distribution channels again during the year 2019 where SOHM's OTC products were tested on shelves back in 2nd and 3rd quarters of the year 2014. The company had received a very good response on its pilot project.

The company also is in negotiation with one of pharma company for the development of new products for them as well as for SOHM and is working to introduce and plans to launch some more new product segments in this year which is going to enhance the company's ability to generate sustainable revenue and rapid growth in 2019 and for the coming years.

Mr. Baron Night, President and CEO today states that SOHM has a very good and encouraging operation going on along with a good response from its existing contract and white label manufacturing customers. The company expects some more orders from them during this quarter as stated earlier. Mr. Night states that this development will help the company go beyond its current revenues and profitability during 2019.

The management anticipates and expects its revenue growth more than doubling during the year 2019 compared to the year 2018 and overall profitability of around 38% during the year 2019.

The management is not intending to conduct any reverse split but in coming days/weeks and months, the company will be considering a share buyback program. The company is in communication with its counsel and at the appropriate time, the company may make an announcement, if the company decides to pursue a buyback program after appropriate due diligence and consultation from our legal counsel. Current revenue and orders are enough for its ongoing smooth operations. We are working as per our goals and plan as stated earlier in our previous press release on September 21, 2018.

The company has remained transparent previously and we are committed for transparency within guidelines and rules and working consistently towards it. "Our operational and revenue generation efforts are ongoing, and we are confident of achieving our revenue target for the year 2019 and beyond", stated Mr. Night, President and CEO.

