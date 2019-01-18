Sveriges Riksbank: Conditions for Riksbank Bid Procedures Sek Bonds

Sveriges Riksbank

Bid procedure details Government Bonds, 2019-01-24

Maturity date Loan ISIN code Coupon Volume, SEK million 2022-06-01 1054 SE0003784461 3.50 % 500 +/- 250 2029-11-13 1061 SE0011281922 0.75 % 500 +/- 250

Settlement date 2019-01-28

Bids have to be entered by 10.00 on JAN 24, 2019

Highest permitted bid volume: 500 SEK million in issue SGB 1054 and 500 SEK million in issue SGB 1061

Lowest permitted bid volume: 50 SEK million

Bids only through counterparties approved by the Riksbank

RESULT OF AUCTION WILL BE PUBLISHED NO LATER THAN 10.10 (CET)

ON JAN 24, 2018.

