sprite-preloader
Anzeige
Mehr »
Freitag, 18.01.2019 Börsentäglich über 12.000 News von 598 internationalen Medien

Indizes
Kurs
%		News
24 h / 7 T		Aufrufe
7 Tage

Aktien
Kurs
%		News
24 h / 7 T		Aufrufe
7 Tage

Xetra-Orderbuch

Devisen
Kurs
%

Rohstoffe
Kurs
%

Passende Knock-Outs zu Ihrer Suchanfrage (Anzeige)
Erweiterte
Suche
lynx
Ad hoc-Mitteilungen

0,264 Euro		+0,011
+4,15 %
WKN: A0LGHK ISIN: GB00B1JQBT10 Ticker-Symbol: 0PD 
Aktie:
Branche
Fahrzeuge
Aktienmarkt
Sonstige
1-Jahres-Chart
PENDRAGON PLC Chart 1 Jahr
1-Woche-Intraday-Chart
PENDRAGON PLC 1-Woche-Intraday-Chart
18.01.2019 | 18:13
(1 Leser)
Schrift ändern:
(0 Bewertungen)

PR Newswire·Mehr Nachrichten von PR Newswire

PENDRAGON PLC - Transaction in Own Shares

PENDRAGON PLC - Transaction in Own Shares

PR Newswire

London, January 18

Pendragon PLC: Transaction in Own Shares

Pendragon PLC (the "Company") announces that it has purchased for cancellation (through Jefferies International Limited) the following number of its ordinary shares of 5p each on the London Stock Exchange.

Date of purchase:18 January 2019
Number of ordinary shares purchased (aggregated volume):37,672
Highest price paid per share (pence):23.30
Lowest price paid per share (pence):22.75
Volume weighted average price paid per share (pence):23.1428

Following the purchase of these shares, the Company has 1,397,533,741 ordinary shares in issue. All of the shares have equal voting rights and there are no shares held in treasury. This figure 1,397,533,741 represents the total voting rights in the Company and may be used by shareholders as the denominator for the calculations by which they can determine if they are required to notify their interest in, or a change to their interest in, the Company under the Financial Conduct Authority's Disclosure and Transparency Rules.

The schedule below contains detailed information about the purchases made by Jefferies on behalf of the Company as part of the buyback programme.

RICHARD MALONEY

COMPANY SECRETARY

18 January 2019

Schedule of Purchases - Individual Transactions

Number of shares purchasedTransaction price
(pence per share)		Time of transactionTrading venue
431223.3015:44:02London Stock Exchange
420423.3015:44:02London Stock Exchange
420423.3015:44:02London Stock Exchange
137323.2015:36:34London Stock Exchange
417123.2015:36:32London Stock Exchange
528323.1514:54:50London Stock Exchange
30223.1014:30:54London Stock Exchange
70523.1014:29:35London Stock Exchange
63423.1014:26:40London Stock Exchange
57523.1014:23:10London Stock Exchange
58823.1014:21:50London Stock Exchange
56723.1014:09:20London Stock Exchange
62123.1014:08:09London Stock Exchange
57023.1014:07:51London Stock Exchange
73223.1014:03:25London Stock Exchange
80223.0013:58:50London Stock Exchange
66523.0013:58:49London Stock Exchange
73223.0013:48:51London Stock Exchange
72923.0013:48:50London Stock Exchange
78323.0013:40:14London Stock Exchange
65123.0013:40:13London Stock Exchange
100823.0013:34:50London Stock Exchange
100022.7510:24:57London Stock Exchange
246122.7510:22:16London Stock Exchange

-ends-


© 2019 PR Newswire