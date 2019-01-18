

PRAG (dpa-AFX) - European markets ended on a buoyant note on Friday and many indices rose to multi-week highs, as investors indulged in hectic buying amid increasing signs of progress in U.S.-China trade talks and fairly good earnings reports from U.S. companies so far.



According to a report from Bloomberg News said China has offered to go on a six-year buying spree to ramp up imports from the U.S. It said further that China would seek to reduce its trade surplus with the U.S. by increasing annual goods imports by a combined value of more than $1 trillion.



Earlier, on Thursday, there was a report from Wall Street Journal that U.S. officials were debating lifting tariffs on Chinese imports to give Beijing a reason to make deeper concessions in ongoing trade talks.



The pan-European Stoxx 600 ended stronger by over 1.7% to record its highest level since early December.



Brushing off concerns about Brexit uncertainty, British stocks closed on an upbeat note, tracking the positive mood that prevailed across the globe. The FTSE 100 ended nearly 2% up.



Germany's DAX surged up 2.63% and France's CAC 40 gained 1.7%. Switzerland's benchmark SMI ended 1.23% up.



Among other markets in Europe, Finland, Ireland, Italy, Netherlands, Norway, Russia, Romania, Spain, Sweden and Turkey ended notably higher, with their key indices rising 1 to 2%.



Markets in, Hungary, Czech Republic, Poland and Portugal also closed with solid gains, while Greece edged up marginally.



Automobile and resources stocks were among the most prominent gainers in European markets, with investors lapping these up on optimism about a resolution to U.S.-China trade disputes.



In the U.K. market, Ashtead Group, Morrison Supermarkets, Antofagasta, Prudential Life Insurance, Rolls-Royce Holdings, FBS, Barrat Developments and Hargreaves Lansdown gained 3.5 to 4.5%.



Atos, ST Microelectronics, Michelin, Technip FMC, Carrefour, ArcelorMittal, Accor, Kering and Valeo SA were the major gainers in the French market.



In Germany, Wirecard, Continental AG, BASF, Covestro and Daimler gained 4 to 5%. Infineon, Bayer, Fresenius, BMW, SAP, Deutsche Post, Deutsche Bank and Siemens also rose sharply.



In economic news from Europe, UK retail sales decreased in December, marking the worst decline in over one-and-a-half years, after a surge in the previous month, figures from the Office for National Statistics showed.



The seasonally adjusted retail sales including auto fuel decreased 0.9 percent from November, when they grew 1.3%. Economists had expected a 0.8% decline.



On a year-on-year basis, retail sales rose 3% in December following a 3.4% increase in the previous month. Economists had expected a 3.8% growth.



Data released by the European Central Bank showed that eurozone current account surplus decreased in November, led by a decline in the surplus in the visible trade and primary income accounts and worsening of the deficit in the secondary income account.



The current account surplus declined to EUR 20 billion from EUR 27 billion in October. The surplus was EUR 35 billion in the same month last year.



The visible trade surplus fell to EUR 18 billion from EUR 20 billion and the surplus in the primary income account shrunk to EUR 6 billion from EUR 8 billion in the previous month.



Meanwhile, U.S. stocks were moving up sharply with positive news on U.S.-China trade front overshadowing a report from the University of Michigan that showed a substantial deterioration in U.S. consumer sentiment in the month of January.



The preliminary report said the consumer sentiment index plunged to 90.7 in January, from the final December reading of 98.3. The index was expected to dip to 97.0. This is the the lowest level for the index since it touched 87.2 in October 2016.



Copyright RTT News/dpa-AFX