Polarity Minerals Corp. - Announces Newly Appointed Directors

VANCOUVER, BC / ACCESSWIRE / January 18, 2019 / Polarity Minerals Corp. ("PMC" or the "Company") is pleased to announce the appointments of Kevin Beaulieu, Michael Sweatman and Darren Prins to the Company's Board of Directors.

Bios for Newly Appointed Directors:

Kevin Beaulieu, 41, has over 20 years of executive experience in both private and public ventures in natural resource development and technology driven enterprises. He served as Vice President, Director of North American Potash Developments Inc., CEO of One World Investments Inc., CFO of Ethos Consulting Ltd., President / CEO of Ymir Capital Corp., and Executive Director of Union Energy Corp. Mr. Beaulieu also worked with public and private companies in North and South America, Asia, Europe and the Middle East in addition to establishing a network of finance, legal and oil and gas professionals to assist western business interests in their pursuit of assets in the MENA Region-(Middle East, North Africa). Mr. Beaulieu, as Co-founder of Union Energy Corporation, was instrumental in the development of Union Energy "Jennings Field Water Flood Project" in Zapata Texas, USA.

Darren Prins, CPA, CA, (age 37) is a Partner at Invictus Accounting Group with extensive experience in corporate development, capital markets, mergers & acquisitions, financial reporting, auditing, risk management, budgeting and forecasting, as well as international tax planning. Since 2012, Darren has served as Chief Financial Officer for TSX, TSX Venture and NYSE listed companies, as well as privately-held entities, across multiple industries including mining, oil & gas, agriculture and private equity. As CFO, Darren has led a variety of capital markets initiatives and oversaw several mergers & acquisitions transactions. Earlier in his career, Darren worked at Ernst & Young, where he led audit engagements across a variety of industries. Darren graduated from Simon Fraser University with a Bachelor of Business Administration (Finance Major).

Michael Sweatman, 67, is a Chartered Professional Accountant (CPA CA) who possesses in excess of 30 years' experience in public and private practice and has worked with and provided services and advice to many companies listed on the TSX Venture and Toronto Stock Exchanges. Mr. Sweatman was admitted to the Institute of Chartered Accountants of British Columbia in 1982 and in the Yukon in 1990. He has been the principal of Michael Sweatman Limited, Chartered Accountant, from 1999 until 2015 and has operated MDS Management Ltd., a Vancouver-based management consulting and investment company, since November 1992. In addition, he has served as a director and officer of a number of public companies over the past 25 years. He is currently CEO and Director of Eureka Resources Inc. (TSXV-EUK), Director and Chairman of Nevada Sunrise Gold Corp. (TSXV-NEV), and Director of Marifil Mines Ltd (TSXV-MFM) former Director of Mega Precious Metals Inc. (TSXV-MGP), Director of Cortez Gold Corp. (TSXV-CUT) and Director Red Hut Metals Inc. (TSXV-ROB), including serving on the audit committees of these companies. Mr. Sweatman has substantial experience in the mineral exploration and development industry as a result of these prior and existing appointments.

