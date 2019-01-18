

BATTLE CREEK (dpa-AFX) - Hostess Brands, B&G Foods and Nutella-owner Ferrero have placed first-round bids on Kellogg's Keebler, Famous Amos and fruit snacks businesses, according to CNBC.



The report says that a deal could value Kellogg's brands at more than $1.5 billion.



Kellogg had announced the sale of its cookie brands last year. Other brands up for sale include Murray and Mother's cookies and Stretch Island fruit snacks.



Private equity firms are also competing for the cookie brands, the people said.



Kellogg's rival, Campbell Soup, in October announced it is selling its own cookie brands, Australia-based Arnott's. The soup company's cookie business has also attracted Ferrero, as well as Mondelez and Kraft Heinz.



Copyright RTT News/dpa-AFX