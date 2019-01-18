North Sydney, Australia--(Newsfile Corp. - January 18, 2019) - FEC RESOURCES INC. (OTC Pink: FECOF) ("FEC") reports that it has amended and restated and filed Management Discussion and Analysis ("Amended and Restated MD&A") for the third quarter ended September 30, 2018.

This Amended and Restated MD&A was filed at the request of the Alberta Securities Commission following their review of FEC's continuous disclosure filings. The nature and substance of the principal changes reflected in the Amended and Restated MD&A are as follows:

To improve disclosure of the business of Forum Energy Ltd ("FEP"), a private corporation in which FEC holds a 6.8% interest, by providing more clarity on each of the oil and gas service contract blocks in the Philippines in which FEP has an interest and by removing certain out-of-date or irrelevant disclosure about such blocks.

To provide more clarity on the business-related and other risk factors which FEC believes could materially affect its future performance.

