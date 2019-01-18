Sharing-economy start-up crests 3,000 creative spaces.

Toronto, Ontario--(Newsfile Corp. - January 18, 2019) - Spacefy Inc. (CSE: SPFY) ("Spacefy" or the "Company"), the sharing-economy marketplace for inspiring and non-traditional space rentals, today announced that over 3,000 spaces have been listed on the Spacefy platform as of December 31, 2018.

"This is an exciting number for Spacefy," says Russ Patterson, Spacefy's new CEO. "We now have sufficient breadth in both Toronto and New York City to begin focusing on demand-generation experiments as we look to attract more creative professionals to book spaces on the platform. At the same time, we plan to accelerate the pace of our space acquisitions in 2019, both in Toronto and New York, and in other key cities."

Spacefy is a marketplace that connects creative professionals with spaces for their projects, productions, and events. Harnessing the power of the sharing economy, Spacefy gives creative professionals access to unique and underutilized spaces while enabling property owners to further monetize their space.

