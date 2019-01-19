The Successful Convening of Green Sustainable Development Conference

BEIJING, Jan. 19, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- Green Sustainable Development Conference was successfully held in Beijing during January 17th -18th, 2019, which is co-hosted by Chinese People's Association for Friendship with Foreign Countries (CPAFFC) and China Urban-townization Promotion Council (CUPC) , with the Nordic Council of Ministers as partner. The theme of the conference is " Sustainable Development and Global Cooperation on Green Urbanization". Organizations and enterprises in relevant fields from United Nations, Nordic Council of Ministers, China and Sweden, Denmark, Finland and Iceland conducted a wide and deep discussion.

Mr. Sishe Hu, Vice President of Chinese People's Association for Friendship with Foreign Countries delivered an opening speech on behalf of the organizers. He pointed out that under the current economic, social development situation and the background of the new scientific and technological revolution, the green sustainable development is the golden key to open a new round of shared globalization.

Laurent Fabius, Chairman of the French Constitutional Council, former Prime Minister. He said the global eco-environment is facing "red alerts" and threats in various fields, and we must tackle the challenges with cooperation. Mr. Fabius summarized the spirit of the Paris Agreement adopted during his presidency of the United Nations Climate Change Conference as the keywords of "better, faster and together", among which "together" is the most important one, emphasizing collaboration among a variety of entities, including countries, citizens and enterprises; in political, economic and scientific fields, and on both regional and national levels.

Mr. Svein Berg, Managing Director of Nordic Innovation, delivered a keynote speech on behalf of Mr. Dagfinn Høybråten, Secretary - General of the Nordic Council of Ministers. His speech addressed the topics on the current cooperation between China and Nordic countries, Nordic solutions to global challenges and the future cooperation potentials between China and Nordic countries. He pointed out that technology, innovation and trade are important driving forces for the development of Nordic countries in the 21st century, driving the rapid growth of economy and cultivating many world-class Nordic enterprises in various fields. Nordic experience in dealing with global challenges can facilitate further and deeper cooperation with China in the future.

Mr. Xinli Zheng, Executive Vice-President of China Urban-townization Promotion Council, Former Vice Director of the Policy Research Office of the CCCPC, delivered a speech on promoting international cooperation in the field of green sustainable development. He pointed out that China's urbanization will be the largest, fastest and most far-reaching urbanization in the world, forming a huge market. China's urbanization is developing at three levels: three world-class urban agglomerations, sub-regional urban agglomerations of provincial capitals and small and medium-sized urban agglomerations with featured towns as network nodes. Urbanization with Chinese characteristics will play an important role as a model for other regions and become a new growth engine for the global economy.

The successful experiences of the Nordic countries will help China strengthen international coordination and cooperation, and establish partnership on green sustainable development.