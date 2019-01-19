Ed Begley's Jr TV Innovation Series Interviews MMJ International Holdings Marijuana Science Team

Creating Awareness About the Science of Medical Marijuana

RESTON, VA / ACCESSWIRE / January 19, 2019 / MMJ International Holdings is excited to announce that it has been invited to be part an upcoming episode of the television documentary series, "Innovations". The segment, which will focus on breakthroughs in FDA medical marijuana research and clinical trials, is hosted by award winning actor Ed. Begley Jr.

MMJ is the premier medical sciences research company that is currently advancing the science of medical marijuana through patient clinical research. The company has already submitted two investigational new drug applications to the FDA which is aimed at bringing relief to patients suffering from Multiple Sclerosis and Huntington's disease.

MMJ's CEO Duane Boise, says he remains committed to creating awareness about the life changing benefits of pharma cannabis based medicines. He explains that, "this segment of Innovations will focus on the science of medical cannabis and how FDA research on cannabidiol or CBD, will help people manage symptoms associated with Huntington's and other diseases".

Mr. Boise adds, "we would like to commend DMG Productions-the producers of Innovations and Ed. Begely Jr. on the fantastic work they are doing to educate members of the public about the advancement on developing an FDA approved marijuana-based pharmaceuticals".

Innovations is an information-based series geared toward educating the public on the latest breakthroughs in all areas of society. Featuring practical solutions and important issues facing consumers and professionals alike, Innovations focuses on cutting-edge advancements in everything from health and wellness to global business, renewable energy, and more.

MMJ's segment on innovations is scheduled to broadcast in Q2/2019 on Discovery, FOX Business, CNN, and TLC.

Check your local listings for more information.

About MMJ:

MMJ International Holdings is dedicated to advancing the science of medical Cannabis. MMJ is intent on bringing relief to patients around the world with its innovative and well FDA researched medical products. MMJ's journey continues to prove the efficacy of cannabis as an FDA approved medicine while its unique scientific approach further distinguishes MMJ from others in the industry. For more information, visit: www.mmjih.com .

Media queries:

In the United States: Ann Marie Amante

Email: aamante@mmjih.com Tel: 646-512-4219

Jamaica: Michael Sharpe

Email: media@mmjih.com Tel: 800-586-7683

SOURCE:MMJ International Holdings

View source version on accesswire.com:https://www.accesswire.com/533098/Ed-Begleys-Jr-TV-Innovation-Series-Interviews-MMJ-International-Holdings-Marijuana-Science-Team