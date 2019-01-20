Valneva: Austrian French Biotech company Valneva announced the signing of a new USD 59 mn contract with the U.S. government Department of Defense for the supply of its Japanese encephalitis (JE) vaccine IXIARO®. Under the terms of the agreement, Valneva will supply IXIARO® doses to the Defense Logistics Agency of the U.S. Department of Defense, through 2019 and the beginning of 2020 with a value of USD 59 mn guaranteed and potentially worth up to USD 70 mn. A delivery schedule is being prepared and supply shipments will commence immediately.Valneva: weekly performance: 6.51% Verbund: Austrian utility company Verbund announced an increase in earnings forecast for financial year 2018. As a result of positive non-recurring effects from impairment testing, the company now expects ...

