MCA Announces Finalists for 2019 Leading Consultancy Awards

LONDON, January 21, 2019 /PRNewswire/ --

The MCA, the Management Consultancies Association, is delighted to announce that 40 of the UK's leading consulting firms have been shortlisted in the MCA Awards. Every year, the MCA Awards provide a unique opportunity to see the great work that consultants are producing across the country for both the public and private sector, providing value to the UK economy and wider society. Many big name firms and organisations are represented in the work carried out by consultancies this year including Network Rail, Dixons Carphone, Transport for London, the NHS, E.on, Thomas Cook Money and Central Government.

Consulting plays an important part in finding improvements in the public sector and BAE Systems Applied Intelligence is recognised for the support it delivered with the Home Office to transform mobile biometrics identification to fight terrorism, strengthen law enforcements and support the immigration system. Meanwhile EY is recognised for its work with NHS emergency care. Their work over this time has had the impact of improving access to timely and quality care for over 350,000 patients.

Looking at the private sector, Atkins has been recognised for the work they have done in helping Europe's biggest airport, Heathrow, solve how it will deal with stringent new regulatory changes to airport security. Staying in the private sector, PwC is also nominated for helping Europe's leading specialist electrical retailer, Dixons Carphone, establish an efficient finance platform and reporting environment.

Tamzen Isacsson CEO of the Management Consultancies Association said, "The MCA Awards provide a rare opportunity to see the impressive results that consultancies deliver around the country, with clients driving innovation, efficiency and change. From electric vehicles, to the NHS, the railway network and holiday resorts, the subjects of the award nominations are diverse and challenging. For all clients and people thinking of a career in consulting, they provide real life examples of why consultancy works and matters."

Overall, there are 21 award categories with 5 individual awards and 12 project awards. There are also awards for the Best New Consultancy, Consulting Excellence Firm of the Year, The Times Consultant of the Year and Project of the Year.

