

BEIJING (dpa-AFX) - China's gross domestic product climbed a seasonally adjusted 1.5 percent on quarter in the fourth quarter of 2018, the National Bureau of Statistics said on Monday.



That was in line with expectations and down from 1.6 percent in the third quarter.



On an annualized basis, GDP expanded 6.4 percent - again matching forecasts and down from 6.5 percent in the three months prior.



The bureau also said that industrial production climbed 5.7 percent on year in December, topping forecasts for 5.3 percent and up from 5.4 percent in November.



Retail sales were up an annual 8.2 percent - topping expectations for 8.1 percent, which would have been unchanged.



Fixed asset investment gained 5.9 percent on year - unchanged from the November reading but missing forecasts for a gains of 6.0 percent.



