TOKYO, Jan 21, 2019 - (JCN Newswire) - Showa Denko ("SDK"; TSE:4004) announces that hard disk (HD) media produced and sold by the Showa Denko Group have been adopted in a new model of 3.5-inch 16 terabyte (TB) hard disk drive (HDD) which represents the world's largest storage capacity for this size available on the market today.[1]SDK's 3.5-inch 1.5-1.8 TB HD media have been adopted into Toshiba Electronic Devices & Storage Corporation's HDD for near-line storage, "MG08," which has realized the total storage capacity of 16TB, the world's largest storage capacity for this size, with Conventional Magnetic Recording (CMR).[2] SDK has started supplying its 3.5-infh HD media for this application, using the ninth-generation perpendicular magnetic recording (PMR) technoloigy.[3] In 2005, SDK became the world's first to manufacture and sell PMR-technology-based HD media.These days, servers in data centers to store data require HDDs with ever larger storage capacities due to the spread of cloud computing and moving image contents. HD media are key components of HDDs, significantly influencing their storage capacity, and SDK has been speedily launching largest-level-capacity HD media. As the world's largest independent HD media supplier, SDK will continue contributing to the expansion of storage capacities of HDDs in accordance with the company's motto of "Best in Class."[1] As of January 8, 2019[2] Conventional Magnetic Recording (CMR): CMR HDD uses PMR-technology-based HD media and realizes high-density data recording without using Shingled Magnetic Recording (SMR) technology. CMR HDD features random access to data faster than that of SMR HDD.[3] SDK's PMR-technology-based HD media are classified as shown in the table below according to respective storage capacities per platter. https://bit.ly/2sBCtdl