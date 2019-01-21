

BRUSSELS/FRANKFURT/PARIS (dpa-AFX) - European stocks may open higher on Monday as Chinese GDP data came in line with estimates and signs that the U.S. and China are closing in on a trade truce helped ease global growth worries.



Trading volumes, however, may remain thin as American markets remain closed today due to the Martin Luther King Jr. holiday.



China's GDP grew a seasonally adjusted 1.5 percent sequentially in the fourth quarter of 2018, in line with expectations and down from 1.6 percent in the third quarter.



On an annualized basis, GDP expanded 6.4 percent - again matching forecasts and down from 6.5 percent in the three months prior.



Separately, industrial production climbed 5.7 percent on year in December, topping forecasts for 5.3 percent and up from 5.4 percent in November.



Retail sales were up an annual 8.2 percent - topping expectations for 8.1 percent, which would have been unchanged.



Fixed asset investment gained 5.9 percent on year - unchanged from the November reading but missing forecasts for a gain of 6.0 percent.



Meanwhile, there is renewed optimism about U.S.-China trade talks after the Bloomberg said that China has offered to go on a six-year buying spree to ramp up imports from the U.S.



Asian stocks are trading mostly higher and the dollar held steady near a two-week high against a basket of currencies while oil prices rose to hit 2019 highs.



U.S. stocks rose on Friday to reach their best closing levels in well over a month. The Dow climbed 1.4 percent, the tech-heavy Nasdaq Composite added 1 percent and the S&P 500 added 1.3 percent.



European markets ended on a buoyant note on Friday amid increasing signs of progress in U.S.-China trade talks and fairly good earnings reports from U.S. companies so far.



The pan-European Stoxx 600 index rose 1.8 percent to reach its highest level since early December.



The German DAX jumped 2.6 percent, France's CAC 40 index rallied 1.7 percent and the U.K.'s FTSE 100 advanced 2 percent.



