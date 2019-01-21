SaaS company continues strong momentum with record number of new customers

inRiver, the leading provider of SaaS-based product information management (PIM) solutions, today elevated veteran sales executive Jimmy Jeppsson Bäckström to chief revenue officer, and promoted Johan Eriksson to chief financial officer, rounding out the executive team additions that included Thor Johnson, chief executive officer, Eric Waller, chief technology officer and executive vice president of product, Maria Bolmstedt, vice president of services, and Steve Gershik, chief marketing officer in 2018.

The past year yielded tremendous growth for inRiver as the organization continued to strengthen its presence in North America and expand operations in Europe with 40% increase in new customer logos and more than 50% increase in recurring revenue.

New customers in retail and branded manufacturing within the fashion, construction, accessories, medical devices, food and beverage, and furniture verticals have grown the inRiver community to over 1,500 brands and 500 customers globally.

"Customer demand for a clear and consistent online and offline experience is driving digital transformation worldwide. inRiver powers these global retail and industrial brands to engage their buyers and consumers everywhere, in any language, through any medium," said Johnson. "Our experienced leadership team is focused on compressing the entire process of bringing products to market, online and offline for the very best customer experience. We have high expectations for 2019 in this exploding marketplace."

Early in 2019, inRiver customers and partners can expect:

New product releases to address customer syndication and contribution challenges

e-learning modules to support services and training offerings

Sixth annual PIMpoint Summit in Malmö, Sweden with 1,000 marketers, e-commerce and PIM experts

More Unified Commerce Alliance events and engagement supporting seamless e-commerce

About inRiver

Founded in 2007, inRiver redefines the way ecommerce product marketers and merchandisers display and sell their products. By providing product information management (PIM) products and services that help create, update, refresh, maintain and distribute content about products globally, inRiver helps businesses drive increased revenue, customer satisfaction and brand equity. More than 1,500 brands and 500 customers across 21 countries rely on inRiver to efficiently control the product flow for their globally recognized brands. inRiver is headquartered in Malmö, Sweden with offices in Chicago, London, Amsterdam and Stockholm, and is a Microsoft Gold-Certified Partner. For more information, visit www.inriver.com.

