Standard Life Investments Property Income Trust - Blocklisting - Interim Review

PR Newswire

London, January 18

21 January 2019

Standard Life Investments Property Income Trust Limited

Blocklisting Interim Review

LEI: 549300HHFBWZRKC7RW84

Standard Life Investments Property Income Trust (LSE: SLI), provides the following information in connection with its block admission pursuant to Listing Rule 3.5.6.

Name of applicant:Standard Life Investments Property Income Trust Limited
Name of scheme:General Blocklisting
Period of return:From:18 July 2018To:18 January 2019
Balance of unallotted securities under scheme from previous return:15,325,000
Plus: The amount by which the block scheme has been increased since the date of the last return (if any increase has been applied for):0
Less: Number of securities issued/allotted under scheme during period (see LR3.5.7G):1,500,000
Equals: Balance under scheme not yet issued/allotted at end of period:13,825,000

Name of contact:Francis Jardine, Company Secretary
Telephone number of contact:020 7982 2703

- Ends -

For further information, please contact:

Standard Life Investments
Graeme McDonald
0131 245 3151
Winterflood Investment Trusts
Graeme Caton
Neil Langford		020 3100 0000

