Riga, Latvia, 2019-01-21 08:00 CET (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Date Event Shortname Issuer Market ================================================================================ 07.01.2019- Buyback KNF1LOS Klaipedos nafta VLN 25.01.2019 -------------------------------------------------------------------------------- 21.01.2019 Government LTGCB08025A, Lietuvos Respublikos VLN securities auction LTGNB08025A Vyriausybe -------------------------------------------------------------------------------- 22.01.2019 Extraordinary EEG1T Ekspress Grupp TLN General Meeting -------------------------------------------------------------------------------- 24.01.2019 Coupon payment date OPMB070025A Medicinos bankas VLN -------------------------------------------------------------------------------- 24.01.2019 Interim report, 12 TKM1T Tallinna Kaubamaja TLN months Grupp -------------------------------------------------------------------------------- 25.01.2019 Coupon payment date EXPC150020A ExpressCredit RIG -------------------------------------------------------------------------------- 25.01.2019 Split - ex-date SMA1R PATA Saldus RIG -------------------------------------------------------------------------------- 25.01.2019 Interim report, 12 TVEAT Tallinna Vesi TLN months -------------------------------------------------------------------------------- 25.01.2019 Coupon payment date EXPC140021FA ExpressCredit RIG -------------------------------------------------------------------------------- 25.01.2019 Investors event TVEAT Tallinna Vesi TLN -------------------------------------------------------------------------------- 27.01.2019 Coupon payment date LVGB003722A Valsts Kase / RIG Treasury of Latvia -------------------------------------------------------------------------------- For more information please visit full investor calendar: http://www.nasdaqbaltic.com/market/?pg=calendar&lang=en Nasdaq Baltic Issuer Services +370525 31459 (Vilnius) +371 672 12431 (Riga) +372 640 8800 (Tallinn) http://www.nasdaqbaltic.com/ Nasdaq Baltic is a common name for exchanges, regulated markets, alternative markets First North operated by Nasdaq companies in the Baltic states, i.e. Nasdaq Tallinn AS, Nasdaq Riga AS and AB Nasdaq Vilnius.