FXCM Group: FXCM Italy Offers Competitive Crypto CFD Offering

MILAN, Italy, Jan. 21, 2019 ("FXCM Group" or "FXCM"), a leading international provider of online foreign exchange trading, CFD trading, crypto CFDs and related services, today announced that it now offers two crypto CFDs, Bitcoin (BTC/USD) and Ethereum (ETH/USD). FXCM has worked with Liquidity Providers to lower crypto CFD spreads to be some of the most competitive in the space.

The Benefits of Trading Crypto CFDs at FXCM

Directional Trading: With FXCM you can open long or short BTC/USD or ETH/USD CFD positions and trade potential market moves in either direction. No Crypto Wallet or Cold Storage: With FXCM's crypto CFDs means no physical delivery of Bitcoin or Ethereum is required and profits and losses are credited or debited to your account instantly. Low Cost of Entry: FXCM offers micronized CFDs allowing you to place trades in fractions of an actual coin, which lowers the minimum margin required to enter a position.

In addition to the new crypto CFDs FXCM also added recently Commodity CFDs, WHEATF,CORNF and SOYF which have the Wheat, Corn and Soybean Futures1 as their underlying references, as well as the Index CFD US2000, a cash-based CFD of the Russell 2000 Index. https://www.fxcm.com/it/cryptocurrency/

The Benefits of Trading Commodity and Index CFDs at FXCM

Lower Cost of Entry: Micronized contracts allow you to trade at a fraction of the futures price. No Restrictions: There is no minimum stop or limit distance on most products. Directional Trading: CFD trading is flexible, allowing you to go long and short to take advantage of both rising and falling markets. No Expirations for Indices: FXCM's stock indices represent the current cash price of the underlying futures market and therefore do not expire. Leverage2: Enter a position that requires only a small portion of the notional value of your position

For more information and to open a live account, traders can contact an FXCM specialist 24 hours a day 5 days a week.

PHONE: +39 0331 884001 EMAIL: info@fxcm.it WEBSITE: www.fxcm.com/it/

1 CME Group Market Data is used under license as a source of information for certain FXCM products. CME group has no other connection to FXCM products and services as listed above and does not sponsor, endorse, recommend or promote any FXCM products or services. CME group has no obligation or liability in connection with the FXCM products and services. CME group does not guarantee the accuracy and/or the completeness of any market data licensed to FXCM and shall not have any liability for any errors, omissions, or interruptions therein. There are no third party beneficiaries of any agreements or arrangements between CME group and FXCM.

2 Leverage is a double-edged sword and can dramatically amplify your profits. It can also just as dramatically amplify your losses. Trading commodities with any level of leverage may not be suitable for all investors.

About FXCM:

FXCM is a leading provider of online foreign exchange provides retail brokers, small hedge funds and emerging market banks access to wholesale execution and liquidity, while providing high and medium frequency funds access to prime brokerage services via FXCM Prime. FXCM is a Leucadia Company.

