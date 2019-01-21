Dow Jones received a payment from EQS/DGAP to publish this press release.

Genel Energy PLC (GENL) Genel Energy PLC: Acquisition of stakes in Chevron operated blocks in the KRI 21-Jan-2019 / 07:00 GMT/BST Dissemination of a Regulatory Announcement, transmitted by EQS Group. The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement. 21 January 2019 Genel Energy plc Acquisition of stakes in Chevron operated blocks in the KRI Genel Energy plc ('Genel' or 'the Company') is pleased to announce that the Company has reached agreement to acquire stakes in the Chevron operated Sarta and Qara Dagh blocks, in the Kurdistan Region of Iraq. Genel will acquire 30% equity in the Sarta licence by paying a 50% share of ongoing field development costs until a specific production target is reached, together with a success fee payable on achievement of a production milestone. Chevron will retain a 50% interest in the Sarta licence and the Kurdistan Regional Government will hold the remaining 20%. Genel's estimate of its total spend up to end-2020 is c.$60 million. Drilling began on the first appraisal well, Sarta-3, in Q4 2017. The well was successfully completed and tested during the second quarter of 2018. Both that and the Sarta-2 well individually tested at rates of c.7,500 bopd. The first phase of development is expected to see these wells placed on production. Genel will acquire 40% equity of the Qara Dagh appraisal licence and become the operator through a carry arrangement. Chevron will retain 40% of the equity, with the KRG holding the remaining 20%. The Qara Dagh-2 well is set to be drilled in 2020. The Qara Dagh-1 well, completed in 201 1, tested oil in two zones from the Shiranish formation. Closing is subject to approval from the Kurdistan Regional Government. Murat Özgül, Chief Executive of Genel, said: "We are delighted to have been chosen as a partner to Chevron. The agreement provides access to a phased development opportunity with significant growth potential at Sarta, and an exciting appraisal opportunity at Qara Dagh. The additions to our portfolio are an important step in our diversification strategy, offering a further opportunity for near-term production and cash-generation." -ends- For further information, please contact: Genel Energy +44 20 7659 5100 Andrew Benbow, Head of Communications Vigo Communications +44 20 7390 0230 Patrick d'Ancona Notes to editors: Genel Energy is an independent oil and gas exploration and production company listed on the main market of the London Stock Exchange (LSE: GENL, LEI: 549300IVCJDWC3LR8F94). The Company, with headquarters in London and offices in Ankara and Erbil, is one of the largest London-listed independent oil producers, and is the largest holder of reserves and resources in the Kurdistan Region of Iraq. Through its Bina Bawi and Miran fields, the Company is positioned to be a cornerstone provider of KRI gas to Turkey under the KRI-Turkey Gas Sales Agreement. Genel also continues to pursue further growth opportunities. For further information, please refer to www.genelenergy.com [1]. ISIN: JE00B55Q3P39 Category Code: ACQ TIDM: GENL LEI Code: 549300IVCJDWC3LR8F94 Sequence No.: 7203 EQS News ID: 767713 End of Announcement EQS News Service 1: https://link.cockpit.eqs.com/cgi-bin/fncls.ssp?fn=redirect&url=3ec46b352f38452116096dbbab51b09e&application_id=767713&site_id=vwd_london&application_name=news

