

LONDON (dpa-AFX) - GlaxoSmithKline plc (GSK, GSK.L) announced Monday that Philip Hampton has informed the Board of his intention to step down as non-executive Chairman and the Board has started the process to find a successor.



Hampton was appointed to the Board on 1st January 2015. He was appointed as Deputy Chairman from 1st April 2015 and as Chairman from 7th May 2015.



Vindi Banga, GSK's Senior Independent Director, said, 'The Group has a clear strategy, is delivering improved operating performance and has a clear pathway forward, this is a good time to start the process to find Philip's successor.'



