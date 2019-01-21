

LONDON (dpa-AFX) - Filtronic plc (FTC.L), a manufacturer of antennas, filters and mmWave products, announced Monday that it has appointed Quintel USA Inc. as its exclusive distributor in North America to a number of Mobile Network Operators or MNOs for certain antenna products.



Separately, and in addition to the distribution agreement, Filtronic has entered into a Memorandum of Understanding with Quintel's parent company Cirtek Holdings Philippines Corp. under which the parties have identified areas of co-operation ranging from product co-development through to manufacturing.



The products covered by these agreements include Quasi-Omni and Panel antennas developed specifically for the US market and include products for 4G/LTE and 5G Evolution applications for frequency ranges between 600MHz and 6GHz.



Quintel is a manufacturer of innovative antennas and has established a comprehensive sales channel in North America. Filtronic noted that its range of antennas is complementary to Quintel's, with very little overlap in the product line up.



JoJo Dispo, Quintel's CEO and Cirtek board member, said, 'The co-operation will augur well for both groups due to clear symbiotic business objectives as Filtronic can leverage on Quintel's extensive organic sales force supported by a strong sales representative organisation covering entire US markets for the distribution of its products and for Quintel, the Filtronic products will strategically complement its existing products menu for Tier 1 MNOs in North America. There is also a strong potential to elevate further this co-operation into a higher level of business collaboration in future.'



