Eight Consecutive Years, Products Span Four Different Brands

Today, Logitech (SIX: LOGN) (NASDAQ: LOGI) announced it has won 10 GOOD DESIGN Awards in 2018, across four different brands, marking the eighth consecutive year that Logitech products have been recognized by the prestigious awards program.

The 2018 winning products are:

Logitech CRAFT Advanced Keyboard

Logitech Crayon

Logitech MX ERGO

Logitech Rally

Logitech G560 LIGHTSYNC PC Gaming Speaker

Logitech G Pro Wireless Gaming Mouse

Logitech G Pro Headset

Ultimate Ears BLAST Ultimate Ears MEGABLAST

Ultimate Ears BOOM 3 Ultimate Ears MEGABOOM 3

Jaybird Tarah Pro

"It's such an honor to be awarded GOOD DESIGN Awards," said Alastair Curtis, chief design officer at Logitech. "Celebrating design across several brands including Logitech, Ultimate Ears, Jaybird and Logitech G, these awards are a testament to the care we put into innovation across our functions at Logitech, across all of our brands. By focusing on our customers and keeping design at the center of everything we create, we can tailor each experience to their unique needs and interests, and strive to create something truly special."

The GOOD DESIGN Awards are one of the most prestigious global award programs for design excellence and design innovation, honoring both products and industry leaders in design and manufacturing for over seven decades since its inception. Each year, the organization highlights the most innovative industrial, product and graphic designs. The awards are produced by The Chicago Athenaeum Museum of Architecture and Design in cooperation with the European Centre for Architecture, Art, Design and Urban Studies.

About Logitech

Logitech designs products that have an everyday place in people's lives, connecting them to the digital experiences they care about. More than 35 years ago, Logitech started connecting people through computers, and now it's a multi-brand company designing products that bring people together through music, gaming, video and computing. Brands of Logitech include Logitech, Ultimate Ears, Jaybird, Blue Microphones, ASTRO Gaming and Logitech G. Founded in 1981, and headquartered in Lausanne, Switzerland, Logitech International is a Swiss public company listed on the SIX Swiss Exchange (LOGN) and on the Nasdaq Global Select Market (LOGI). Find Logitech at www.logitech.com, the company blog or @Logitech.

