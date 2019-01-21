

LONDON (dpa-AFX) - SDL plc (SDL.L), a provider of content management and language translation software and services, Monday said it expects fiscal year 2018 revenues to be in the range of 323 million pounds to 325 million pounds. The prior year's revenues were 287.7 million pounds.



Adjusted EBITA is expected to be in line with expectations, at no less than 28.5 million pounds, compared to prior year's 22.0 million pounds.



In its trading update for the year ended December 31, 2018, the company noted that all parts of the business have performed well.



Adolfo Hernandez, CEO of SDL plc, said, 'We are very pleased with the financial and strategic progress made in 2018, which has included the roll-out of our business automation platform, investment in our technology platforms and the acquisition of Donnelley Language Solutions, which was completed in July. We look forward to driving further strategic progress, profit growth and shareholder value in 2019.'



SDL will release its full year results on March 20.



