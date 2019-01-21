Light Source Communications and John Laing Group Team-Up to Develop a Dark Fiber Route in North Carolina and Tennessee

Providing Businesses with Increased Security, Speed, and Scalability

RIVERVIEW, Michigan, Jan. 21, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- Light Source Communications , a dark fiber provider of communications infrastructure in the U.S., along with John Laing Group plc, the international originator, active investor and manager of infrastructure projects, is pleased to announce they have teamed to progress the evaluation of a new long-haul dark fiber route in North Carolina and Tennessee. Development has begun on the 438-mile route, which connects Charlotte, North Carolina, and Nashville, Tennessee helping customers increase security, speed, connectivity, network efficiency, and scalability.

Construction on the new route will take twenty-four months and is expected to be completed in 2021. The route will include seven neutral colocation sites to provide space and power. Following completion, Light Source Communications (LSC), a competitive local exchange carrier (CLEC), will have completed long-haul dark fiber routes in Iowa, Nebraska, Oklahoma, Tennessee, and North Carolina. The route enables unlimited high-quality bandwidth and communication infrastructure services with dedicated high-capacity, low-latency dark fiber optic cable for customers with critical applications and data centers in these markets. The network will be underground, contain multiple conduits, and will be diverse from other existing routes.

"Alongside our esteemed partner, John Laing Group, we look forward to allowing businesses, the opportunity to own and operate their own high-performance fiber-optic network providing autonomy, speed, scalability and the cyber-security they need," says Light Source Communications CEO, Debra Freitas.

"This is an exciting partnership opportunity and aligns closely with our focus on projects that are going to make a real difference for businesses and communities. We look forward to working closely with Light Source to progress the evaluation of this much needed infrastructure," said Anthony Phillips, Regional Managing Director for John Laing.

The security and scalability of a privately-owned dark fiber optical network is the answer to the limited, unsecured bandwidth issues businesses face today. LSC leverages a fully dedicated, private physical network infrastructure providing businesses with the security they need. Reducing latency, the time delay in the transmission of data, has also become a mandate for companies that want to remain competitive, with demands increasing among end users for faster access to data and content. LSC provides the capacity for cost-effective-scaling, uninterrupted connectivity, maintenance-free and state-of-the-art dark fiber networks that affords businesses with unlimited capacity. LSC offers 24/7/365 network maintenance with precedent-setting response times creating a "worry free" network.

About Light Source Communications

Light Source Communications (LSC) is the next generation dark fiber provider in the United States. LSC provides communications infrastructure services, including dark fiber, and secure colocation services to businesses of all sizes. LSC's exceptional network infrastructure provides clients with flexible, customized, unlimited solutions. For more information go to LightSourceCom.net .

About John Laing

John Laing is an international originator, active investor, and manager of infrastructure projects. The Group focuses on major transport, social and digital infrastructure projects, as well as renewable energy and environmental projects, across a range of international markets including North America, Europe, and Asia Pacific.John Laing has a deep track record of success in the US including recent projects such as the I-66 Express Lanes in Virginia, and the MBTA Automated Fare Collection 2.0 project.John Laing's business is organized across three key areas of activity: primary investment, secondary investment, and asset management. Its primary investment activities involve sourcing and originating, bidding for and winning greenfield infrastructure projects. Its secondary investment activities involve the ownership and management of an international portfolio of operational infrastructure and renewable energy projects. The Group actively manages its own primary and secondary investment portfolios and provides investment advice and asset management services to other investors. John Laing is one of the world's most trusted brands in infrastructure with a track record encompassing over 130 projects over the last 30 years. John Laing has a premium listing on the London Stock Exchange and it is a constituent of the FTSE 250 index. For more information go to www.laing.com .

Logo - https://mma.prnewswire.com/media/810826/Light_Source_Communications_Logo.jpg

Logo - https://mma.prnewswire.com/media/810827/John_Laing_Logo.jpg