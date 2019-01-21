

PARIS (dpa-AFX) - The Casino Group said it signed an agreement with funds managed by Fortress Investment Group for the sale of 26 hypermarkets and supermarkets properties worth 501 million euros, of which 392 million euros will be received in first-half 2019.



Under the agreement, the Casino Group will sell a portfolio of 13 Géant Casino hypermarkets, 3 Casino hypermarkets and 10 Casino supermarkets properties in the first half of 2019.



Located primarily outside of Paris in the Group's traditional French operating regions, the 26 properties represent €31.8 million in annual rent and offer an estimated yield of 5.9%, including transfer costs.



Casino noted that it will receive approximately 80% of the asset value less registration tax, i.e., 392 million euros, on completion of the transaction in the first half of 2019.



Funds managed by Fortress Investment Group will create a specific entity to acquire the portfolio in order to enhance its value and sell it on the market under the best possible conditions. The Casino Group will receive an interest in this new entity, enabling it to benefit from the value created by the transaction.



Depending on the entity's performance, the Casino Group could receive up to an additional 150 million euros in the next few years.



The company noted that the transaction brings the aggregate disposal of non-strategic assets to 1.5 billion euros, and therefore achieves the Group's initial objective which was set out on June 11, 2018.



