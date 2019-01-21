

WASHINGTON (dpa-AFX) - Alnylam Pharmaceuticals Inc. (ALNY)and Medison Pharma, Israel's leading commercial partner for pharmaceuticals, announced an exclusive agreement to commercialize ONPATTRO, the first-ever commercialized RNAi therapeutic, as well as other investigational therapeutics under development in the Alnylam RNAi portfolio.



The agreement between Alnylam and Medison includes ONPATTRO, approved in the EU in August 2018 for the treatment of hATTR amyloidosis in adults with stage 1 or stage 2 polyneuropathy; givosiran, a late-stage investigational RNAi therapeutic for the treatment of acute hepatic porphyria (AHP); and lumasiran, a late-stage investigational RNAi therapeutic for the treatment of Primary Hyperoxaluria Type 1 (PH1).



The company noted that the medicines are not currently approved for use in Israel and givosiran and lumasiran have not yet been approved by any regulatory authority.



