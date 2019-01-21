B2C2, one of the largest cryptocurrency liquidity providers and the leader in electronic OTC trading, today announced the launch of streaming pricing with point-and-click execution on its OTC platform.

For the first time, B2C2's clients will be able to view and execute trades on a real-time two-way market, via the firm's secure web interface. The new functionality allows market participants to easily monitor live pricing in user-defined quantities and execute with the click of a button, as they would on traditional FX trading platforms.

The launch rounds out a number of milestones for B2C2 in 2018, including surpassing 2017 peak volumes; rolling out a completely redesigned front-end; forming integration partnerships with the major liquidity hubs; and launching a research offering.

Founded in 2015, B2C2 is one of the most experienced cryptocurrency trading firms and the first to offer a native electronic OTC desk. Trusted by retail brokerages, exchanges, banks and fund managers to provide 24/7/365 liquidity, B2C2 offers exposure to large-cap cryptocurrencies1, with flexible trade sizes and settlement. The firm's world-class technology offers instant execution via REST and FIX APIs, in addition to its web interface and voice trading capabilities. B2C2 is also integrated with the largest liquidity hubs, including oneZero, Gold-i and Caspian.

Yamaguchi Yohsuke, GMO Coin, said: "B2C2 is a leading innovator and one of the most respected cryptocurrency liquidity providers in the institutional space. The launch of streaming pricing on the B2C2 GUI is a pioneering move that will facilitate seamless execution when trading cryptocurrencies."

Max Boonen, Founder and CEO of B2C2, said: "We're excited to be one of the first liquidity providers to offer electronic execution on streaming OTC pricing via our web platform. The enhancement brings traditional financial market capabilities to the cryptocurrency markets and rounds out a successful twelve months for B2C2."

B2C2 is a founding member of the University of Oxford's Centre for Technology and Global Affairs and a member of CryptoUK, the first self-regulatory trade association for the UK cryptocurrency industry. The firm is also a member of the Blockchain and Virtual Currencies Working Group in Brussels; the French Cryptocurrency Management Association; and Japan's Cryptocurrency Business Association.

About B2C2

Founded in 2015, B2C2 is one of the largest cryptocurrency liquidity providers and the leader in electronic OTC trading. Bridging the gap between traditional financial and cryptocurrency markets, the company is trusted by retail brokerages, exchanges, banks and fund managers to provide 24/7/365 liquidity. Headquartered in the UK, with offices in London and Tokyo, B2C2 is privately held. For more information, please visit www.b2c2.com.

1 BTC, ETH, LTC, XRP, BCH

