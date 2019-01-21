Operator launches latest ground-breaking multi-player slot game from Real Time Gaming, while players can also enjoy month-long January promotion

Golden Euro Casino, one of the most established and trusted online casinos in the world, is offering players the chance to enjoy a spot of fishing in the latest slot release from Real Time Gaming, Fish Catch.

Fish Catch is no ordinary slot; it is a multi-player shooting game where players pick one of four fishing spots and compete with their rival anglers.

Players select the room they want to play in with more than 20 fish species to catch and shoot. Each fish has a different value so players must choose wisely. The choice of cannon to shoot the fish will also determine their firepower and bet multiplier, which can hit x10.

While players fish, the Mermaid's Luck feature may land at any time to reveal a roulette wheel that can add one of several prizes to their catch.

Fish Catch is available at Golden Euro Casino from today.

Golden Euro is also running a special promotion throughout January to help players start the new year with a bang. Players can take advantage of a daily 100% deposit bonus up to €100 plus 19 free spins on Stardust.

The offer can be unlocked with the promotion code RESOLUTION19 and is valid every day for the entire month. What's more, free spin winnings come with no wagering requirements.

Adrian Berger from Golden Euro Casino, said: "Fish Catch is one of the most interesting and innovative games we have launched to date. It is incredible fun and delivers thrills and excitement in equal measure.

"We are also offering our players a generous month-long promotion to help beat the January blues and ensure they start the new year in the best possible way."

