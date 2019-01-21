JZ Capital Partners Ltd - Net Asset Value(s)

JZ CAPITAL PARTNERS LIMITED (the "Company" or "JZCP")

Monthly Net Asset Value ("NAV")

The unaudited Net Asset Value per Ordinary Share of the Company as at the close of business on 31stDecember 2018 was as follows:

Company Name Date NAV per Ordinary Share JZ Capital Partners Limited 31st December 2018 US$ 9.85

The NAV at 31 December 2018 is $9.85 per share ($9.80 at 30 November 2018). The increase in NAV per share of 5 cents per share is due to appreciation per share from share buybacks of 5 cents, income accrued on investments of 2 cents and fx gains of 1 cent offset by expenses and finance costs of (3 cents).

