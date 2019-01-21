sbe Announces 10 Hotel and Residential Projects in Mexico City in Collaboration With Award-Winning Development Company Be Grand and CEO Nicolas Carrancedo

NEW YORK, January 21, 2019 /PRNewswire/ --

Mondrian Polanco Hotel & Residences to Debut in 2021Followed by Mondrian Del Valle in 2022

sbe, a leading international hospitality group that develops, manages and operates award-winning global hospitality brands, today announced a partnership with Be Grand and its CEO Nicolas Carrancedo to continue the aggressive expansion of the Mondrian brand with the first-ever Mondrian Hotel & Residences in Mexico City. This property will also be the first of ten sbe-branded properties that sbe and Be Grand will bring to Mexico City and its metropolitan area in the next five years. The second project to be announced will be Mondrian Del Valle, which will debut in 2022. The Colonnier y Asociados designed tower will include 248 branded residences. In addition to the Mondrian properties, the upcoming projects will include other acclaimed sbe brands such as SLS and HYDE. Within these projects, sbe will also bring over 25 restaurant and lounge concepts featuring brands including Carna, Katsuya, Fi'lia, Cleo, S Bar and Doheny Room.

(Photo: https://mma.prnewswire.com/media/810914/Mondrian_Polanco.jpg )



Breaking ground in Q1 of 2019 and set to open in 2021, Mondrian Polanco Hotel & Residences will boast 144 hotel rooms including 15 luxury suites and 126 branded residences. The project will also feature Katsuya as well as another award-winning sbe culinary concept and a soon-to-be-announced signature sbe mixology concept.

"We are extremely proud to begin our longstanding partnership with my dear friend Nicolas Carrancedo and Be Grand, one of the largest and most respected development companies in Mexico," said Sam Nazarian, Founder and CEO of sbe. "We are thrilled to bring the Mondrian brand to this prestigious district and cultural hub in Mexico City, and to break ground on future sbe branded properties in Mexico with Be Grand."

"We are thrilled to start this collaboration with sbe and its CEO, Sam Nazarian. The collaboration will bring a full circle lifestyle experience to Mexico City, from hotel and residences, to world renowned cuisine. We look forward to creating incredibly memorable destinations, through this collaboration with sbe, in our cosmopolitan capital," saidNicolas Carrancedo, CEO of Be Grand

This project speaks to the overall global expansion of sbe, and the critical role that Mexico plays in the company's international growth. Mondrian Polanco's debut precedes the upcoming openings of nine other sbe-branded properties in collaboration with Be Grand over the next five years. The debut of Mondrian Polanco Hotel & Residences also substantiates the incredible growth of sbe's residential platform, with 1,300 branded residential units sold to date, valued at $2 billion and $1.8 billion more in the pipeline.

The Colonnier y Asociados-designed building will be situated in the heart of Polanco, the main upscale district in Mexico City. Mondrian Polanco Hotel & Residences will offer a plethora of luxe amenities including a lavish signature sbe spa, state-of-the-art fitness center, rooftop garden ballroom and a sprawling pool deck featuring a stunning 25-meter infinity pool.

The anticipated development is poised to become a landmark destination in Polanco, a district that is known as one of the best-kept secret treasures in the world. Mondrian Polanco Hotel & Residences will raise the hospitality bar amongst some of the city's most famous museums and world class restaurants, unveiling sbe's signature lifestyle entertainment to the area, offering visitors and tourists a brand-new luxury lifestyle mecca.

About sbe

Established in 2002 by Founder and CEO Sam Nazarian, sbe is a privately-held, leading lifestyle hospitality company that develops, manages and operates award-winning hotels, residences, restaurants and nightclubs. Through exclusive partnerships with cultural visionaries, sbe is devoted to creating extraordinary experiences throughout its proprietary brands with a commitment to authenticity, sophistication, mastery and innovation. Following the acquisition of Morgans Hotel Group, the pioneer of boutique lifestyle hotels, in partnership with AccorHotels, sbe has an unparalleled global portfolio which will see 25 hotels and over 170 global world-renowned culinary, nightlife and entertainment venues by the end of 2018. The company is uniquely positioned to offer a complete lifestyle experience - from nightlife, food & beverage and entertainment to hotels and residences, and through its innovative customer loyalty and rewards program, The Code, as well as its award-winning international real estate development subsidiary, Dakota Development - all of which solidify sbe as the preeminent leader across hospitality. The company's established and upcoming hotel brands include SLS Hotel & Residences, Delano, Mondrian, The Redbury, Hyde Hotel & Residences, and The Originals. In addition, sbe has the following internationally acclaimed restaurants and lounges under subsidiary Disruptive Restaurant Group: Katsuya by Chef Katsuya Uechi, Umami Burger, Cleo by Chef Danny Elmaleh, Fi'lia by Michael Schwartz, Leynia and Diez & Seis by Chef José Icardi, Hyde Lounge, S Bar, Doheny Room Skybar, Bond, and Privilege. To learn more, visit sbe.com

About Be G rand

Be Brand is a Mexican Company with 17 years of experience developing and commercializing the highest quality residential projects in AAA zones. Be Grand developments are now recognized for its modern, sustainable, high quality and elegant features. The company seeks to improve its client's quality of life by bringing into their home a "complete living" concept with everything from state of the art gymnasiums and award-winning swimming pools. Be Grand is also a socially responsible company considering the environment in every detail of its developments.

Media Contact

Louis Fernando, +44(0)207-300-1400,press@sbe.com