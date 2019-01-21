

BRUSSELS (dpa-AFX) - The pound fell against its major counterparts in early European deals on Monday.



The pound slipped to 4-day lows of 1.2781 against the franc and 0.8860 against the euro, off its early highs of 1.2819 and 0.8816, respectively.



Reversing from its early highs of 141.32 against the yen and 1.2880 against the greenback, the pound fell to 4-day lows of 140.70 and 1.2837, respectively.



The next possible support for the pound is seen around 1.25 against the franc, 0.90 against the euro, 138.00 against the yen and 1.27 against the greenback.



