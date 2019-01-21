

BRUSSELS (dpa-AFX) - Estonia's producer price inflation steady in December, data from Statistics Estonia showed on Monday.



Producer prices advanced 1.6 percent year-on-year in December, same as in November.



The index was affected more than average by a price increase in electricity and heat energy supply and in the manufacture of wood and food products, but also by a price decrease in the manufacture of electronic equipment, the agency said.



Data showed that prices in manufacturing fell 1.0 percent, while the cost of water supply rose 0.3 percent. Meanwhile, mining and quarrying prices decreased 2.6 percent from the last year.



On the other hand, prices of electricity, gas, steam and air conditioning supply surged 39.7 percent.



Month-on-month, producer prices fell 0.6 percent, reflecting a 0.7 percent rise in electricity, gas, steam and air conditioning supply.



Further, data showed that import prices moved down 1.6 percent from November, but rose 1.5 percent from last year. Export prices decreased 1.6 percent on month, and fell 0.3 percent from a year ago.



