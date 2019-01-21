

BRUSSELS/FRANKFURT/PARIS (dpa-AFX) - French stocks were moving lower on Monday after the latest GDP data from China confirmed a slowdown in the world's second largest economy and the Bloomberg reported that the U.S. and China are making little progress on the key issue of intellectual property protection.



Investors also watched Brexit developments as British Prime Minister Theresa May unveils her Brexit 'Plan B' to parliament later today.



The benchmark CAC 40 was down 12 points or 0.25 percent at 4,863 in opening deals after rallying 1.7 percent on Friday.



Casino shares gained 0.9 percent. The hypermarket group has signed an agreement with funds managed by Fortress Investment Group for the sale of 26 hypermarkets and supermarkets properties worth 501 million euros.



Air France shares jumped 4 percent after an analyst upgrade.



