

BRUSSELS/FRANKFURT/PARIS (dpa-AFX) - U.K. stocks were moving higher on Monday as Brexit uncertainty weighed on the pound, helping lift exporters.



The pound slipped as Prime Minister Theresa May prepares to reveal her Plan B for Brexit in parliament later today.



The benchmark FTSE 100 was up 12 points or 0.18 percent at 6,980 in opening deals after climbing 2 percent on Friday.



GlaxoSmithKline edged up slightly as Philip Hampton decided to step down as non-executive Chairman.



Meggitt advanced 0.8 percent. The engineering company specializing in aerospace equipment has signed a long-term agreement with Pratt & Whitney worth around $750 million.



Online food delivery company Just Eat rallied 1.3 percent after issuing a trading update.



Copyright RTT News/dpa-AFX