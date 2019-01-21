

BRUSSELS/FRANKFURT/PARIS (dpa-AFX) - European stocks slipped from six-week highs on Monday after the latest GDP data from China confirmed a slowdown in the world's second largest economy and the Bloomberg reported that the U.S. and China are making little progress on the key issue of intellectual property protection.



Investors also watched Brexit developments as British Prime Minister Theresa May unveils her Brexit 'Plan B' to parliament later today.



The pan-European Stoxx 600 index was down 0.3 percent at 355.85 in opening deals after climbing 1.8 percent on Friday to reach its highest level since early December.



The German DAX was losing 0.4 percent and France's CAC 40 index was declining 0.2 percent while the U.K.'s FTSE 100 was up 0.2 percent.



Deutsche Telekom declined 2.5 percent in Frankfurt after a brokerage downgrade.



Chemicals firm Henkel tumbled over 6 percent after the company announced it would invest more in new brands, marketing and digitalization.



Online classifieds firm Scout24 gained 2.6 percent after it rejected a 4.7 billion euro ($5.4 billion) takeover offer from private equity firms Hellman & Friedman and Blackstone.



Casino shares rose 1 percent in Paris. The hypermarket group has signed an agreement with funds managed by Fortress Investment Group for the sale of 26 hypermarkets and supermarkets properties worth 501 million euros.



Air France shares jumped 4 percent after an analyst upgrade.



British online food delivery company Just Eat rallied 1.3 percent after issuing a trading update.



