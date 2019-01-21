

WASHINGTON (dpa-AFX) - Gold prices dipped on Monday amid improved risk appetite as China GDP data came in line with estimates.



Spot gold dipped 0.20 percent to $1,279.05 per ounce while U.S. gold futures were down 0.34 percent at $1,278.25 per ounce.



China's GDP grew a seasonally adjusted 1.5 percent sequentially in the fourth quarter of 2018, in line with expectations and down from 1.6 percent in the third quarter.



On an annualized basis, GDP expanded 6.4 percent - again matching forecasts and down from 6.5 percent in the three months prior amid pressure from faltering domestic demand and bruising United States tariffs.



Growing signs of weakness in China fueled anxiety about risks to the world economy, but at the same time boosted expectations for more fiscal and monetary stimulus.



The dollar held near a two-week high, buoyed by hopes for a thaw in U.S.-China trade tensions after an official familiar with the negotiations told Bloomberg that China would seek to reduce its trade surplus with the U.S. by increasing annual goods imports by a combined value of more than $1 trillion.



Copyright RTT News/dpa-AFX