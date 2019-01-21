City Merchants High Yield Trust Limited

As at close of business on 18-January-2019

NAV per Ordinary share (unaudited) with Debt at Par & Fair Value

EXCLUDING undistributed current year revenue 179.08p

INCLUDING current year revenue 182.30p

LEI: 549300JLX6ELWUZXCX14

---

Invesco Perpetual Enhanced Income Limited

As at close of business on 18-January-2019

NAV per Ordinary share (unaudited) with Debt at Par & Fair Value

EXCLUDING undistributed current year revenue 69.21p

INCLUDING current year revenue 69.40p

Amount of borrowings outstanding under repo contracts: GBP24.52m

Borrowing Level: 18%

LEI: S0VPNHMIZ40I9QSUB528