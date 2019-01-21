From Friday, Romanian homeowners and businesses may file applications for rebates that could cover up to 90% of the cost of rooftop arrays, provided the grant does not exceed $4,830. Applications will be accepted until March 1.Romania's Environment Fund Administration, the funding body for environmental protection, has announced the rebate scheme for residential and commercial and industrial projects will kick off on Friday. Interested participants will have time until March 1 to file applications. Through the scheme, the Romanian government aims to support the deployment of PV systems of more ...

