Keystone Investment Trust Plc As at close of business on 18-January-2019 NAV per Ordinary share (unaudited) with Debt at Par EXCLUDING undistributed current year revenue 1820.72p INCLUDING current year revenue 1832.90p NAV per Ordinary share (unaudited) with Debt at Fair Value EXCLUDING undistributed current year revenue 1775.67p INCLUDING current year revenue 1787.86p The NAV includes a provision for any performance fee applicable. LEI: 5493002H3JXLXLIGC563