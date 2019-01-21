ELEMENTIS PLC - Holding(s) in Company

TR-1: Standard form for notification of major holdings

NOTIFICATION OF MAJOR HOLDINGS (to be sent to the relevant issuer and to the FCA in Microsoft Word format if possible)i

1a. Identity of the issuer or the underlying issuer of existing shares to which voting rights are attachedii:

Elementis Plc

1b. Please indicate if the issuer is a non-UK issuer (please mark with an "X" if appropriate)

Non-UK issuer

2. Reason for the notification (please mark the appropriate box or boxes with an "X")

An acquisition or disposal of voting rights X

An acquisition or disposal of financial instruments

An event changing the breakdown of voting rights

Other (please specify)iii:

3. Details of person subject to the notification obligationiv

Name Ameriprise Financial, Inc. and its group

City and country of registered office (if applicable) Minneapolis, USA

4. Full name of shareholder(s) (if different from 3.)v

Name Vidacos Nominees Ltd

HSBC Global Custody Nominees (UK) Ltd

Securities Services Nominees Limited

State Street Nominees Limited

Nortrust Nominees LTD

State Street Bank & Trust Boston

City and country of registered office (if applicable)

5. Date on which the threshold was crossed or reachedvi: 17/01/2019