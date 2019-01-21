The "Europe Semi Fully Autonomous Vehicle Market By Automation Level, By Component, By Vehicle Type, By Country, Competition Forecast Opportunities, 2016-2030" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.

According to the report, the semi fully autonomous vehicle market is projected to grow at a CAGR of over 21% by 2030.

Anticipated growth of the market is led by growing government support for developing driverless vehicles to ensure safe driving.

Moreover, over the last few years, automobile manufacturers have been constantly focusing on enhancing the safety features in the vehicles, which is further anticipated to positively influence Europe semi fully autonomous vehicle market.

Additionally, growing interests of technology giants such as Google, Intel, etc., is encouraging companies worldwide to focus on the concept of autonomous vehicles.

Furthermore, increasing research development in self-driving concept is anticipated to fuel growth in the market in the coming years.

The report discusses the following aspects of Semi Fully Autonomous Vehicle market in Europe:

Semi Fully Autonomous Vehicle Market Size, Share Forecast

Segmental Analysis By Automation Level (L0, L1, L2, L3 L4/L5), By Component (Embedded System, Camera, etc), By Vehicle Type (Passenger Car Commercial Vehicle), By Country

Competitive Analysis

Changing Market Trends Emerging Opportunities

Topics Covered

1. Product Overview

2. Research Methodology

3. Analyst View

4. Europe Semi Fully Autonomous Vehicle Market Outlook

5. Market Dynamics

6. Market Trends Developments

7. Competitive Landscape

8. Strategic Recommendations

Companies Featured

BMW AG

General Motors Co.

Toyota Motor Corporation

Ford Motor Company

Nissan Motor Co. Ltd.

Volkswagen AG

Tesla Motors Inc.

Volvo Car Corporation

Fiat Chrysler Automobiles (FCA) N.V.

Hyundai Motor Company

