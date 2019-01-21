The 25-year agreement relates to a 6 MW solar plant that will meet up to 4% of the electricity demand of a facility owned by the Arabian Cement Company, in Egypt's Suez governorate. The project is being financed by local bank QNB AlAhli under the EBRD's Green Economy Program.Egyptian solar company SolarizEgypt says it has secured a long-term PPA for a utility-scale solar power project it will build in the Suez governorate, a deal it says is the first private solar power purchase agreement awarded in the country. SolarizEgypt said the 25-year agreement was awarded by the Arabian Cement Company ...

