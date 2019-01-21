

LJUBLJANA (dpa-AFX) - Slovenia's output prices remained steady in December, figures from the Statistical Office of the Republic of Slovenia showed on Monday.



Compared to the previous month, output prices on an average remained unchanged in December.



In the whole year 2018, output price inflation was 1.4 percent versus 2.2 percent in 2017. Domestic and foreign market prices grew by 1.2 percent and 1.6 percent, respectively.



Energy prices increased by 5.5 percent, intermediate goods prices by 1.6 percent and capital goods prices by 1.2 percent and consumer goods prices by 0.6 percent.



