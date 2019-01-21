Top Academics, Government Officials, and Business Leaders in Davos Will Discuss Impact of AI on Cities

Recent studies have predicted that up to 68 percent of the world's population will live in urban environments by 2050. Yet Oliver Wyman research suggests that while city officials are aware that they need to be ready for technology disruption, knowing what to do next or even balancing it against other priorities is a challenge. Among the biggest uncertainties: How will cities deal with the potential disruption of innovative technologies such as artificial intelligence (AI) that bring efficiencies but may also heighten inequalities?

Oliver Wyman will host a panel discussion, "Will AI Make Our Cities Better?" at the World Economic Forum Annual Global Meeting in Davos on Tuesday, January 22nd as part of the firm's newly launched Oliver Wyman Forum, which is committed to bringing together business, public policy, and social enterprise leaders to help solve the world's toughest problems.

Drawing from ongoing research on an index of world city readiness for technology disruption, the panel will explore the transformation of cities through AI and the broader impact it could have on city stakeholders. The discussion will also address what success looks like for cities and how cities can be prepared. Kevin Delaney, Editor-in-Chief and President of Quartz, will moderate.

A diverse panel from academia, business, and government includes:

Dr. Susanne Bruyere, Professor of Disability Studies, ILR School, Cornell University

Hon. Mr. Paul Chan, Financial Secretary, the Hong Kong Special Administrative Region

Ambassador Michael Froman, Vice Chairman and President, Strategic Growth, Mastercard

Olivier Gremillon, Vice-President, Booking Home, Booking.com

Professor Carlo Ratti, Director, SENSEable City Lab, MIT

Professor Wei Shyy, President, Hong Kong University of Science and Technology

Specifically, the panel will discuss:

What are the greatest opportunities and risks for cities from AI?

How can cities ensure that AI benefits all?

What the increased competitiveness among cities for services, workers, and organizations means and what the consequences may be.

How the public and private sector can collaborate to meet these challenges.

"AI is the focus of innovation and economic growth across a number of the world's leading cities," said John Romeo, Managing Partner and Head of the Oliver Wyman Forum. "Technological innovation can be messy and how the transition to this new world plays out will depend on policy responses and adaptation of business to the changes."

Media is invited to attend but seating is limited. For more details or to RSVP, please email: davos@oliverwyman.com.

