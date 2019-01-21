SaaS Executive Renaat Ver Eecke Takes Helm as GTreasury's CEO

Founder Orazio Pater Now Executive Chairman of the Board

Record-breaking 2018 with 64% year-over-year revenue growth

GTreasury opened the New Year with a record-breaking 2018 and the appointment of a new Chief Executive Officer, Renaat Ver Eecke. Orazio Pater, founder and former CEO of the innovative, SaaS treasury management systems provider, retired to assume his new post as Executive Chairman of the Board.

"I couldn't be more pleased to have Renaat lead GTreasury to its next level of growth," says Pater. "Not only do I trust Renaat with what we have already built here at GTreasury, but I know the company and our clients will thrive under his leadership. He'll bring a discipline and rigor to both the software and the service, keeping client needs at the center of his strategy."

Pater, an early pioneer of automated treasury management systems, founded GTreasury in 1986 to make work easier and more rewarding for treasury professionals. His succession plan over the past year-and-a-half saw a $42 million investment from growth equity firm Mainsail Partners, an expanded C-suite, the acquisition of leading risk management provider Visual Risk, and the introduction of a modern single solution for integrated treasury and risk management. By the end of 2018, the company experienced a record-breaking 64% year-over-year revenue growth.

"GTreasury's business is built to win," Ver Eecke says. "It has the people, the product and the investment behind it. This equates to a win for all treasury professionals, and I'm honored to have the opportunity to build on what Orazio has done here so well." GTreasury serves over 750 large and mid-size treasury organizations across 31 industries throughout North America, EMEA and APAC.

Ver Eecke brings to GTreasury twenty years of proven experience in growing technology businesses. Most recently he was President of Teletrac Navman, a $200 million global SaaS business, which he led to double-digit growth. Prior to his role as President, he served as Chief Service Officer, building a services team across 14 countries by embracing a management discipline grounded in continuous improvement and deep customer insight.

About GTreasury

GTreasury is the leading innovator of integrated SaaS treasury and risk management solutions for the digital treasury organization. Using GTreasury's modern technology platform, treasury organizations can configure any combination of Cash Management, Payments, Financial Instruments, Accounting, Banking, Risk Management, and Hedge Accounting, in one, integrated SaaS solution. Having acquired Sydney-based Visual Risk, GTreasury's global footprint now spans North America, EMEA and APAC, with headquarters in Chicago. GTreasury is backed by San Francisco-based growth equity firm, Mainsail Partners.

