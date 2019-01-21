Great Atlantic Resources Corp.: Great Atlantic Resources Option Partner Completes Drill Program on Kagoot Brook Co-Mn Base Metals Project, New Brunswick

VANCOUVER, BC / ACCESSWIRE / January 21, 2019 / GREAT ATLANTIC RESOURCES CORP. (TSX-v: GR) (the "Company" or "Great Atlantic") is pleased to announce its option partner Explorex Resources Inc. has completed its maiden drill program at the Kagoot Brook Cobalt/Manganese base metals property in New Brunswick prior to the Christmas Break. The Company completed two holes for a total 500 metres. This initial two-hole drilling program was limited in scope and designed to drill along one transect across the target stratigraphy within the 4 x 1 kilometre target area.

The Explorex geological crew has returned to New Brunswick to finish processing the core produced during the December 2018 drilling program. It is anticipated that the processing of the core will take one week to complete, and results should be available mid to late February.

Kagoot Brook Co - Mn - Base Metals Project

Historical work at Kagoot Brook has delineated two drainages, two kilometres apart, that exhibit a series of remarkably anomalous cobalt values up to 6,000 ppm* in the silts (see Explorex news releases dated May 31 and February 14, 2018).

Follow-up stream silt sampling programs performed by the Explorex during 2018 revealed:

a significant concentration of and a strong relationship of cobalt with manganese and associated base metals (nickel, copper, lead and zinc);



the relative percentage of the cobalt to manganese indicates a favourable high cobalt tenor (i.e. grade component); and



a distinct upstream cut-off of the cobalt mineralization (see Explorex news release dated November 5, 2018).

The project area is blanketed by a thin till cover with little or no outcrop and the in-stream silt grade cut-offs are interpreted to closely reflect the southern contact of the underlying mineralized horizon. The grade cut-offs align well with stratigraphy adding confidence to the >2 km inferred potential length of mineralization along the geological trend.

*Note: The stream silt samples reported in this release are solely designed to show the presence or absence of mineralization and to characterize the mineralization. Silt samples are by definition selective and not intended to provide nor should be construed as a representative indication of grade or mineralization at the projects.

Technical Information in this news release has been reviewed by David Martin, P Geo., a Qualified Person as that term is defined in NI 43-101.

Option agreement

The Kagoot Brook property is 100 per cent owned by Great Atlantic Resources and is subject to an underlying agreement with Explorex Resources Inc. Explorex Resources is acquiring up to a 75-per-cent interest in the project (please see Great Atlantic Resources' news release dated Feb. 14, 2018).

About Great Atlantic Resources Corp.: Great Atlantic Resources Corp. is a Canadian exploration company focused on the discovery and development of mineral assets in the resource-rich and sovereign risk-free realm of Atlantic Canada, one of the number one mining regions of the world. Great Atlantic is currently surging forward building the company utilizing a Project Generation model, with a special focus on the most critical elements on the planet that are prominent in Atlantic Canada, Antimony, Tungsten and Gold.

